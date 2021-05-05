Meghan Markle To Publish A Children’s Book

The Duchess of Sussex has both Netflix and Spotify deals and can now add a children’s book author to her resume.

Meghan has written “The Bench,” a special book that will be released next month about the relationship between fathers and sons.

The book is based on a poem the duchess wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, for Father’s Day after their first child and son, Archie, was born.

Published by Random House Children’s Books, the book will be illustrated by illustrator Christian Robinson.

According to the Random House website, the book will publish on June 8.

“This is your bench

Where you’ll witness great joy.

From here you will rest

See the growth of our boy.”