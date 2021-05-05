Meghan Markle To Publish A Children’s Book
This will be a best seller!
The Duchess of Sussex has both Netflix and Spotify deals and can now add a children’s book author to her resume.
Meghan has written “The Bench,” a special book that will be released next month about the relationship between fathers and sons.
The book is based on a poem the duchess wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, for Father’s Day after their first child and son, Archie, was born.
Published by Random House Children’s Books, the book will be illustrated by illustrator Christian Robinson.
According to the Random House website, the book will publish on June 8.
“This is your bench
Where you’ll witness great joy.
From here you will rest
See the growth of our boy.”
Introducing THE BENCH, the debut children’s book from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex with illustrations by @theartoffunnews, about the special bond between father and son—as told through a mother’s eyes. Also available as an audiobook read by the author. https://t.co/uCuvabPJv3
— Random House Kids (@randomhousekids) May 4, 2021