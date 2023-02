Sadly, actress Melinda Dillon from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “A Christmas Story” passed away. She was 83.

A two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies “A Christmas Story” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Melinda also appeared in “Slap Shot,” “Harry and the Hendersons,” and “Bound for Glory” and episodes of the TV series “Judging Amy” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”