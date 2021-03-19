Listen Live

Melissa McCarthy Is Recovering From A Spider Bite

By Dirt/Divas

Melissa McCarthy has been in Australia filming the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, and more recently Thor: Love and Thunder.   She revealed she was bitten by a huntsman spider during her trip Down Under.  

 

Here is what they look like…

 

McCarthy posted a video on Instagram of herself lying in bed with bandages on both hands. In the post, Melissa is first seen saying: “I love that all the bugs and creatures will kill you.”  

 

 

She is then pictured lying in a bed with bandages on both her hands and a towel on her forehead.  “After professing my love of Australian critters to InStyle magazine, I was quickly reminded by someone that I was conveniently forgetting the aftermath of some of those magical bites.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy)

