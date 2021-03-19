Melissa McCarthy Is Recovering From A Spider Bite

Melissa McCarthy has been in Australia filming the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, and more recently Thor: Love and Thunder. She revealed she was bitten by a huntsman spider during her trip Down Under.

Here is what they look like…

McCarthy posted a video on Instagram of herself lying in bed with bandages on both hands. In the post, Melissa is first seen saying: “I love that all the bugs and creatures will kill you.”

She is then pictured lying in a bed with bandages on both her hands and a towel on her forehead. “After professing my love of Australian critters to InStyle magazine, I was quickly reminded by someone that I was conveniently forgetting the aftermath of some of those magical bites.”