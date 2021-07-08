Members Of BSB, NSYNC And Boyz II Men Team Up For Vegas Shows

Members of The Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and Boyz II Men announced that they are coming together for a Vegas shows!

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Joey Fatone, and Wanya Morris are teaming up for the “After Party” show at the Venetian, August 19th to 22nd.

The guys are expected to perform each other’s songs and share stories from their careers. There’s will also be surprise guests and different setlists for each night.

In a press release, AJ said, “We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can’t wait to share it with the fans.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 1 PM.

