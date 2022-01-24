Men and Women’s Top Prized Possessions!

Baby clothes, parents’ wedding rings, and children’s artwork are amongst a woman’s most prized household possessions a survey has revealed.

Men on the other hand declared their vinyl collection, smartphone and computer as some of their most treasured items.

A woman’s most cherished items of all are the family photos – while a man places the family home at the top of his list.

Both women and men agree their wedding rings are of utmost importance, coming in third and fourth respectively.

The family pet also makes the top 10 for both genders, as do photos of deceased relatives.

Other items to appear on the top 20 list of women’s most prized possessions include jewellery, their favourite book, and pictures from their childhood.

Men are most attached to their family photos, CD collection, tablet and television.

The study shows people are more likely to cherish a possession that was given to them by someone else, rather than something they bought themselves.

WOMEN’S TOP 20 PRIZED POSSESSIONS

Family photos Home Wedding ring Engagement ring Family pet Photographs of deceased relatives Jewellery Car Smartphone Childhood pictures Laptop Photographs of significant other Children’s artwork Photographs of deceased friends Clothes Books Tablet Baby clothes A favourite book Parent’s wedding rings

MEN’S TOP 20 PRIZED POSSESSIONS