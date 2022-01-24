Men and Women’s Top Prized Possessions!
Men and Women have very different views on possessions
Baby clothes, parents’ wedding rings, and children’s artwork are amongst a woman’s most prized household possessions a survey has revealed.
Men on the other hand declared their vinyl collection, smartphone and computer as some of their most treasured items.
A woman’s most cherished items of all are the family photos – while a man places the family home at the top of his list.
Both women and men agree their wedding rings are of utmost importance, coming in third and fourth respectively.
The family pet also makes the top 10 for both genders, as do photos of deceased relatives.
Other items to appear on the top 20 list of women’s most prized possessions include jewellery, their favourite book, and pictures from their childhood.
Men are most attached to their family photos, CD collection, tablet and television.
The study shows people are more likely to cherish a possession that was given to them by someone else, rather than something they bought themselves.
WOMEN’S TOP 20 PRIZED POSSESSIONS
- Family photos
- Home
- Wedding ring
- Engagement ring
- Family pet
- Photographs of deceased relatives
- Jewellery
- Car
- Smartphone
- Childhood pictures
- Laptop
- Photographs of significant other
- Children’s artwork
- Photographs of deceased friends
- Clothes
- Books
- Tablet
- Baby clothes
- A favourite book
- Parent’s wedding rings
MEN’S TOP 20 PRIZED POSSESSIONS
- Home
- Family photos
- Car
- Wedding ring
- Photographs of deceased relatives
- Family pet
- Laptop
- Photographs of significant other
- Computer
- Smartphone
- Books
- Vinyl records
- CD collection
- Tablet
- Television
- Photographs of deceased friends
- Childhood pictures
- Internet
- Jewellery