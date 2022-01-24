Listen Live

Men and Women’s Top Prized Possessions!

Men and Women have very different views on possessions

By Kool Mornings

Baby clothes, parents’ wedding rings, and children’s artwork are amongst a woman’s most prized household possessions a survey has revealed.

 

 

Men on the other hand declared their vinyl collection, smartphone and computer as some of their most treasured items.

 

 

A woman’s most cherished items of all are the family photos – while a man places the family home at the top of his list.

Both women and men agree their wedding rings are of utmost importance, coming in third and fourth respectively.

 

Related:

 

The family pet also makes the top 10 for both genders, as do photos of deceased relatives.

 

 

Related: People can’t stand seeing other people’s vacation photos on social media…

 

 

Other items to appear on the top 20 list of women’s most prized possessions include jewellery, their favourite book, and pictures from their childhood.

 

 

Men are most attached to their family photos, CD collection, tablet and television.

 

 

The study shows people are more likely to cherish a possession that was given to them by someone else, rather than something they bought themselves.

 

WOMEN’S TOP 20 PRIZED POSSESSIONS

  1. Family photos
  2. Home
  3. Wedding ring
  4. Engagement ring
  5. Family pet
  6. Photographs of deceased relatives
  7. Jewellery
  8. Car
  9. Smartphone
  10. Childhood pictures
  11. Laptop
  12. Photographs of significant other
  13. Children’s artwork
  14. Photographs of deceased friends
  15. Clothes
  16. Books
  17. Tablet
  18. Baby clothes
  19. A favourite book
  20. Parent’s wedding rings

 

 

MEN’S TOP 20 PRIZED POSSESSIONS

  1. Home
  2. Family photos
  3. Car
  4. Wedding ring
  5. Photographs of deceased relatives
  6. Family pet
  7. Laptop
  8. Photographs of significant other
  9. Computer
  10. Smartphone
  11. Books
  12. Vinyl records
  13. CD collection
  14. Tablet
  15. Television
  16. Photographs of deceased friends
  17. Computer
  18. Childhood pictures
  19. Internet
  20. Jewellery

 

Related posts

The Average Person Loses This Many Hours of Sleep Worrying About Debt

Heads Up, It’s Coyote Mating Season!

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Is Coming With Peter Billingsley!