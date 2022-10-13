Men Can Be Allergic To Their Own “Happy Ending”

There’s a new kind of nut allergy.

A new study published in Urology Case Reports found that some men can have allergic reactions to their orgasms, with symptoms presenting themselves as muscle weakness, sneezing, cough or fever.

Other symptoms can also include issues with speech, concentration and memory.

Post-orgasmic illness syndrome (POIS) is often misdiagnosed due to its little-known status, which leads to patients going through many unnecessary tests and treatments.

The study says there is no most effective treatment at the moment.