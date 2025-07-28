Men Might Need to Swipe Left on Their Own Ego, Study Says

A woman on a dating app looking at men's profiles on her smartphone

There’s a long-standing theory floating around the dating app world that 80% of women are chasing the top 20% of men — but guess what? Science just gave that idea the ol’ swipe left.

According to a new study out of the Czech Republic, it's actually men who are aiming way too high when looking for love online. Yup. Turns out Brad in Brampton might need to chill with the super-likes on models named Katarina.

Researchers analyzed the habits of nearly 3,000 heterosexual users on a Czech dating app and found that:

👀 Men consistently went after women who were way more attractive than they were (bold move, kings).

💁‍♀️ Women, on the other hand, generally chose men with similar levels of “desirability” — and sometimes even dated down (bless their patient hearts).

The study found that actual matches tended to happen between people with similar “attractiveness scores,” proving what we’ve all suspected: no one’s out here successfully dating like they’re auditioning for The Bachelor.

So what’s the takeaway?

To avoid the endless loop of ghosting, rejection, and wondering why no one’s responding to your gym selfie with a fish, men might want to get a little more realistic when swiping.

We’re not saying settle. We’re saying maybe don’t shoot for “supermodel who hikes, reads Tolstoy, and makes fresh sourdough” if your own profile pic is blurry and features a Monster Energy hat.

Love is out there. But so is self-awareness.