It’s Not About the Nudes: Men Are Spending Millions on OnlyFans for…

Turns out, the real fantasy isn’t about steamy photos — it’s about someone asking how your day went.

A new report from Super-creator (a platform that manages adult content creators) has revealed a surprising truth: OnlyFans top spenders aren’t just in it for the raunchy stuff — they’re there for the conversation. Seriously.

According to the data, a whopping 78% of chats between creators and their biggest tippers are about everyday topics like pets, TV shows, hobbies, and work drama. Yep, it’s less NSFW and more therapy session meets high school crush vibes.

So why are men shelling out thousands for what sounds like glorified texting? One word: connection.

“Nudity is easy to find online,” says the report, “but meaningful, consistent attention from the creator of your dreams? That’s what drives loyalty and revenue.”

This “digital girlfriend experience” is big business. Some of the platform’s top models are reportedly raking in up to $300,000 a month, chatting about their day and sending flirty “hope you slept well” messages.

So what are these deep, meaningful convos really about?

Here are the Top 7 Topics men are DMing their favourite creators about:

Their hometowns and childhood

Work stuff (mostly venting or humble-bragging)

Hobbies — think gaming, sports, and cooking

Pets (because obviously)

The model’s latest vacation or Instagram post

Netflix recs and book chat

Fitness tips and gym routines

Bottom line: OnlyFans isn’t just adult content — it’s emotional outsourcing. And for some guys, paying for attention is cheaper (and easier) than opening up to someone IRL.