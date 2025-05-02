Who Thinks They Can Outsmart a Lie Detector? Young Men, Of Course

If you had to pick one person in your life who thinks they could beat a lie detector test, who would it be? Be honest—there’s probably a guy in your group chat already bragging about how calm his heart rate is.

A recent poll asked people if they believe they could pass a polygraph test, and a confident 67% said yes. Even more eyebrow-raising? 8% said they could pass even if they were lying. And just 6% admitted they'd probably fail. Gotta love that delusional self-confidence.

The group most likely to think they could outwit the machine while actively lying? Young men, aged 18 to 29. Shocking absolutely no one.

But not everyone is buying into the lie detector hype.

12% say polygraphs “often” wrongly accuse honest folks of lying.

43% say that probably happens “sometimes.”

On the flip side, 13% think lie detectors often let liars slide.

Another 45% say that’s a “sometimes” thing, too.

So, TL;DR: a lot of people think these tests mess up regularly—yet still believe they could beat them. (Or maybe they were lying in the poll too… who knows?)