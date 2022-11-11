MENTAL HEALTH “WARMLINES” ARE HOTLINES FOR WHEN THINGS AREN’T TOO SERIOUS

Everyone’s heard of mental health hotlines. If you are in crisis and looking for support, the Canadian Mental Health Association (locally) can help with a 24-hour, 7 days a week support line at 705-728-5044 or Toll-Free 1-888-893-8333.

But did you know there’s also something called “Warmlines”?

They’re like hotlines, but for when things aren’t so serious, or not as urgent. Like when you just need to talk to someone, but it’s not a dire situation.

The website Warmline.ca and the “warmline” is for anyone wanting to talk or text about: Feeling lonely, feeling distressed, feeling isolated, or having a bad day and needing someone to talk to. Please call 416-960-9276 or text 647-557-5882.

Some of them operate 24/7. They’re usually run by trained volunteers who’ve dealt with their own issues in the past. So, people who can relate and know what you’re going through.

Some warmlines have time limits to make sure people don’t take advantage, like 20 minutes or an hour. But others let you talk as long as you need to. They’re less intimidating for some people than actual hotlines.

So it’s just another option if you’re feeling overwhelmed or need to vent.