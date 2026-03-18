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🚗 Is Your Car a Disaster? You’re Definitely Not Alone

Lifestyle
Published March 18, 2026
By Charlie

If your car currently looks like a mobile storage unit, snack graveyard, and closet overflow all in one… congratulations, you’re completely normal.

A new survey says 34% of people would be embarrassed if someone peeked inside their car right now. Which honestly feels low. Who are these confident, vacuum-owning unicorns??

🧥 What’s Living In There?!

Let’s take a ride through the chaos:

• 33% have random clothes in their car (not “just in case” clothes… full outfits with backstories)
• 23% admit there’s trash and food wrappers just vibing in there
• 36% are rolling around with bottles and cans like a recycling depot on wheels

And then… we have the boldest group of all:

👉 21% say there is actual FOOD on the floor right now.
Not crumbs. Not “oops.”
FOOD. Just… living its best life near the gas pedal.

RELATED: If You Do This While Driving, You Might Be A Psychopath

😅 It’s Not a Mess… It’s a Personality

About half of the people say their car reflects who they are.

Which is a very polite way of saying:
“Yes, this chaos is intentional and deeply personal.”

• 46% say their car is clean-ish
• 16% say it’s a disaster
• 19% say it depends on who’s getting in (aka “panic clean when Mom or a date is involved”)

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