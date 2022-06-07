Michael J. Fox Says He Can’t Remember His Lines For Movies Anymore Due To Parkinson’s 

Fox was diagnosed with the brain condition, Parkinson’s when he was 29-years-old and has revealed that his memory has been severely affected since 2017.

He said: “When I did the spinoff from The Good Wife, which is The Good Fight, I couldn’t remember the lines. I just had this blank, I couldn’t remember the lines.”

Fox explained that when he began acting in the 80s, he could remember 70 pages of script, but today cannot remember five.

Michael revealed this on Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast just weeks after it was announced that a new feature-length documentary is being made about the movie star and his struggles with fame and his battle with the disease.

Part of Apple’s statement says, the movie is “Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.”