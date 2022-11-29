Mick Jagger And Dua Lipa In Studio Together!

Mick Jagger was photographed in the studio with pop star Dua Lipa. Lipa posted on her Instagram account several shots including a couple of Polaroids of her and Mick placed on the studio’s mixing console. Dua Lipa is no stranger to teaming up with rock legends having scored a hit with her Elton John collaboration, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix).”

There’s been no word whether the Jagger track will be used as a duet with Lipa, a solo Jagger release — or possibly a collaboration for the next Rolling Stones album.