Mike Myers and Colin Mochrie Reunite at Second City for Gilda’s Club Fundraiser

Comedy fans were treated to a nostalgic — and heartwarming — reunion this week as Canadian icons Mike Myers and Colin Mochrie shared the stage at Second City Toronto. The special performance, held on Monday, May 12, marked Myers’s first appearance at the iconic comedy theatre in more than 30 years — and it was all in support of a deeply meaningful cause.

A Night of Laughter and Legacy

The event, titled “It's Always Something: Open Mike,” was a benefit show for Gilda’s Club, a charity named after the late, beloved Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner.

Known for her sharp wit and larger-than-life characters, Radner was a pioneering woman in comedy — and someone who believed deeply in facing life’s toughest challenges with humour and heart.

Proceeds from the evening went toward supporting Gilda’s Club’s mission: to ensure that no one faces cancer alone. The organization provides comprehensive psychosocial cancer support, helping individuals and families navigate the emotional toll of a cancer diagnosis with the help of professional mental health services.

Myers and Mochrie both began their comedy careers with Second City in the late '80s, making this reunion not just a charity event, but a homecoming of sorts. For those in attendance, it was a rare and touching reminder of the power of community — and comedy — to bring people together for a greater good.

Looking Ahead: A Sunday Afternoon with Gilda’s Club

If you missed the benefit at Second City, there’s another chance to support the cause — and enjoy a truly unforgettable day.

Join Dale and Charlie for the Annual Sunday Afternoon in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka, hosted at the beautiful “Charlie’s House” in Innisfil, Ontario, on Sunday, June 1st.



Guests can look forward to:

A fresh oyster bar from Eclectic Café

Decadent desserts by Bruno's Bakery

Signature cocktails and gourmet bites from Food Works by KaJo, including charcuterie and appetizers

Cold LandShark Lager on tap

And this year’s musical guest? None other than 54•40, performing a special semi-unplugged set on the Sunday Afternoon Stage.

This is more than a fundraiser — it’s a celebration of life, music, and support for those affected by cancer.

Why It Matters

Gilda Radner once said, “No one should face cancer alone.” That belief remains the cornerstone of Gilda’s Club’s mission. Events like these aren’t just about raising money — they’re about creating safe, welcoming spaces where people can find strength, hope, and even laughter in the face of cancer.

So mark your calendar, gather your friends, and come out to support a cause that continues to touch lives across the country — all in the name of one extraordinary woman who taught us to laugh through it all.