MIKE MYERS COMEDY ‘THE PENTAVERATE’ COMING TO NETFLIX IN MAY

Mike Myers’s new Netflix comedy series, ‘The Pentaverate,’ will debut on the streaming service on May 5.

The Pentaverate centers on The Pentaverate, a secret society formed by five men in 1347 during the Black Plague. Myers created the series and plays eight roles, including Ken Scarborough, a modern-day Canadian journalist who finds himself on a mission to uncover the truth and save the world.

Aside from Myers, the show co-stars Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Jennifer Saunders, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe and Lydia West, and features Jeremy Irons as narrator.