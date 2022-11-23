Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton Will Ring In The New Year Together!

Miley Cyrus will ring in the new year with a new co-host. This is the second year that Miley throws a televised New Year’s party and this year it will feature her godmother, Dolly Parton.

According to a press release, the NBC special, executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, promises an A-list lineup of yet-to-be-announced musical performances and special guests.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on NBC from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will also stream live on Peacock.