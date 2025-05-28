Miley Cyrus Drops Something Beautiful at Intimate TikTok Fan Event

If you’ve ever needed proof that Miley Cyrus knows how to throw a party and tug at your heartstrings, this is it. Last night, 100 lucky fans got the ultimate treat—an exclusive listen to Miley’s brand-new album Something Beautiful, and a surprise performance from the queen herself at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont. Talk about a night to remember!

Miley told the crowd—most of whom scored invites through TikTok—that Something Beautiful is “just the appetizer,” and her next album is going to be extremely experimental. So, yeah, she’s feeding us now, but the main course is apparently still cooking. And I am so here for it.

Dressed in vintage Mugler (because of course she was), Miley hit the stage after the album playback and launched into a handful of tracks from the record. She started with “More to Lose,” that gorgeous ballad we’ve already been playing on repeat, and sprinkled in some fan faves—including a totally impromptu performance of The Climb.

Miley Cyrus debuting songs from her upcoming album “Something Beautiful” during a TikTok fan event at LA’s Chateau Marmont pic.twitter.com/mwsvvSUPPG — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2025

Throughout the night, she was all about the fans—calling out how closely we’ve been following her every note and lyric. She explained how the album came to life during her own private, intimate jam sessions at the Chateau with her go-to creative team: Michael Pollack (who helped co-write Flowers), Jonathan Rado, and Maxx Morando. Just a few friends, some instruments, and a whole lotta feels.

“I watched this album become a butterfly,” Miley said. “It’s so reflective of my life.” Honestly, everything about the night felt like a full-circle moment—raw, real, and so Miley.

One of the biggest crowd reactions came when she performed “Easy Lover” live for the first time, followed by “Flowers,” which she called “one of the most exciting songs I’ve ever gotten to put out into the universe.”

Then came the moment that had everyone clutching their hearts—she ended her mini-set with “End of the World,” which she actually wrote in the same room she was performing in. “This place has so many memories for me,” she teased, then quickly added, “but I’m not going to tell you about them—you’ll think differently of me.” Classic Miley.

Oh—and just when you thought the night couldn’t get any more unforgettable? Someone in the crowd proposed. Like, got down on one knee and everything. Miley’s response? “Go get a room! Put it on my bill. If you want a bed, I’ll charge it to my card.”

A couple gets engaged at Miley Cyrus’ TikTok fan event at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. “Get a bed, charge it to my card,” said Miley. pic.twitter.com/62U3bvym3w — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2025

So here we go—Something Beautiful officially drops this Friday, with the visual album following on June 6.