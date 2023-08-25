Listen Live

Miley Cyrus Got Emotional In ‘Used to Be Young’ Music Video

She's finding new meaning in life as she's grown older.

By Dirt/Divas, Kool Celebrities, Music

Miley Cyrus dropped the music video for her new single ‘Used To Be Young’ Friday.

In the video, she gets teary thinking about her Disney days as ‘Hannah Montana’, and reminisces about her partying days; although she doesn’t regret them, this was her way of showing us she’s coming to terms with the fact she’s not the same person she once was, and is finding new meaning in life as she’s grown older.

Related posts

Kevin Hart in Wheelchair

Dr. Crane is Back

‘Masterdating’ Trend Heating Up Social Media

KFC Flavoured Popcorn

$4 Movies for National Cinema Day

8 Non Sexy Jobs Considered Turn Offs

Bennifer Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

Miley Cyrus New Single & TV Special

Pickle Cotton Candy & Cheeseburger Ice Cream & Deep Fried Pizza, OH MY!