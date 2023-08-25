Miley Cyrus Got Emotional In ‘Used to Be Young’ Music Video
She's finding new meaning in life as she's grown older.
Miley Cyrus dropped the music video for her new single ‘Used To Be Young’ Friday.
In the video, she gets teary thinking about her Disney days as ‘Hannah Montana’, and reminisces about her partying days; although she doesn’t regret them, this was her way of showing us she’s coming to terms with the fact she’s not the same person she once was, and is finding new meaning in life as she’s grown older.