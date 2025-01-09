Got Milk? A Daily Glass May Lower Bowel Cancer Risk—But Watch That Wine!

When it comes to keeping your gut healthy, your daily beverage choices might matter more than you think. A new study from the University of Oxford reveals that a simple glass of milk could be a secret weapon against bowel cancer.

But before you raise your glass to celebrate, there’s a catch: that glass of wine you enjoy with dinner might be undoing the benefits.

Milk’s Cancer-Fighting Power

The study, published on Wednesday, suggests that drinking one large glass of milk daily—providing around 300 mg of calcium—can lower your risk of bowel cancer by an impressive 17%. Calcium-rich foods like leafy greens, yogurt, and even fortified non-dairy milk were also shown to have a protective effect, highlighting calcium as the star player in this health boost.

Interestingly, the study didn’t find the same benefits from calcium-rich treats like cheese or ice cream.

While cheese has been linked to other perks, such as reducing the risk of sleep apnea, it appears milk is the real MVP when it comes to bowel cancer prevention. Researchers also didn’t delve into whether calcium supplements offer similar advantages, so for now, food-based sources are your best bet.

The Drinks and Foods That Raise the Risk

While milk can help lower your risk, other dietary choices can tip the scale in the opposite direction. The study confirmed earlier research linking alcohol consumption to an increased risk of bowel cancer.

Drinking the equivalent of one large glass of wine per day was associated with a 15% higher risk.

It’s not just alcohol to watch out for—processed and red meats also remain on the list of foods that may elevate bowel cancer risk. So, while your steak-and-wine night might be tempting, it’s worth balancing those indulgences with calcium-packed, cancer-fighting options.

The Takeaway

If you’re looking to protect your gut health, a daily glass of milk might be a smart addition to your routine. Pair it with other calcium-rich foods and limit alcohol and processed meats to keep your risk in check. Small dietary swaps today could make a big difference for your health tomorrow.

Cheers to a healthier you—milk in hand, of course!