Millennials Are Still Making New Year’s Resolutions… Because We’re Trying Our Best, OKAY? 🥴✨

A new survey says millennials are the most likely generation to set New Year’s resolutions for 2026 — which is adorable, considering how tired we all are.

Meanwhile, baby boomers are like:

“We’ve already lived through enough. Hard pass.” 🚫🎉

And apparently, men are more likely than women to make resolutions (44% vs. 35%).

Of course, they are — they only set goals like “work out more” and not “fix everything in this house while holding the family together emotionally.” 😌

Plus, men say they’re more motivated to keep those goals (93% vs. 85%).

Sure, Steve. We’ll check back in February. 😏

The Top 2026 Millennial Goals ✍️💪💸

On average, people are setting six resolutions.

(We love ambition. We also love quitting halfway through January.)

The biggest ones:

💸 Save more money (45%)

Because the price of groceries is a personal attack.

🏃‍♀️ Exercise more (45%)

Get that cardio in… by chasing your kids while holding a coffee.

🥗 Get healthier overall (41%)

A salad once a week and a vitamin gummy totally counts.

RELATED: The 9 Most Broken New Year’s Resolutions (And Why They Fail)

In Summary

Millennials: We believe in self-improvement!

Also, millennials: We bought a new planner, we’ll stop using it at page 3.

But honestly?

If you enter 2026 still standing, wearing pants, and occasionally drinking water, you’re already winning. 🎉💁‍♀️