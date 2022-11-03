Miller Lite Is Selling Christmas Tree ‘Keg Stands’

Why stash presents under your tree when you can store a quarter-barrel of beer under there?

The holiday season is the time for friends and family to gather around the Christmas tree, so why walk to the kitchen to grab a beverage when you can get it from your tree?

Thanks to Miller Lite, you don’t have to as they have just introduced this nifty invention allowing people to pour draft beer from the base of the Christmas tree!

Milk and cookies are so last year, ⁰all they really want is a keg full of beer. ⁰Give them the gift of the Miller Lite Christmas Tree Keg Stand.



Something special is coming for the holidays. Visit https://t.co/XdPfeWmxFB to be the first to know when it drops. pic.twitter.com/npjtTivsno — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) November 2, 2022

Going on sale as part of Miller Lite’s annual Holiday Collection, the Christmas Tree Keg Stand is billed as “a fully-functioning tree stand designed to fit perfectly around a quarter-barrel keg of Miller Lite.”

it’s a large box with a tree stand designed to hold a 5-foot tree (weight up to 150 pounds) on top and room for a quarter-barrel keg (which contains the equivalent of about 83 bottled beers) and an ice bucket underneath.

There are limited quantities and will cost about $50- keg and tree not included! The Tree Keg stand goes on sale starting at 10 am on November 10th!