Busch Has A New Turkey-Flavoured’ Beer’ Just For Dogs

Following the success of their 2020 pork flavour, Busch is back with a new treat for your pooch in time for the holidays.

In 2020, Busch also released Dog Brew — a “beer” for dogs. Back in 2020, times were simple, and a dog beer tasted like a dog beer. But apparently, dog palettes are also maturing because, this year, Busch has decided to launch a new flavoured Dog Brew. Say hello to Busch Light Turkey Brew.

The first brew for dogs was pup-friendly and didn’t include alcohol, hops and malts, instead was made from pork broth, vegetables, herbs and spices your dog will love.

This batch is no different! Busch says the ingredients this time are bone-in turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, peppermint leaves, turmeric, ginger, and water.

If this new brew is anything like the first, it will sell out! Two years ago, the original Dog Brew sold out in 24 hours, according to Busch. However, for this year’s turkey-flavoured Busch Dog Brew, four-packs should hopefully be around a bit longer. They are currently available on Anheuser-Busch’s Shop Beer Gear website at $15 for four 12-ounce cans.

PHOTO: Busch