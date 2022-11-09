Millions Of Adults Buy Clothes That They Will Only Ever Wear Once!

Especially to special events!

Big events, call for a new outfit! Whether it’s a wedding, Christmas party and even a job interview, you need to look your best.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 45 percent own items of clothing which have only seen the light of day once.

And among the most common items which have been left to gather dust in wardrobes are fancy dress costumes, hats for weddings and Hawaiian shirts.

About 20 percent admit that when they had the opportunity to wear these items again, they were over it.

As a result, 35 percent would consider renting clothes to help save money or for the good of the planet, and 26 percent have borrowed items from family and friends to avoid one-off purchases.

Beach breaks, city vacations and ski trips are the holidays people have bought specific clothes or equipment for and then haven’t used beyond their journey away.

More than four in 10 (43 percent) also admitted they will never go on holiday without buying at least one new item of clothing.