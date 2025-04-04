CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS click here for details
The Minecraft Movie Hits Theatres Today! 🎬

Dirt, Dish & Divas
Published April 4, 2025
By Charlie

A Minecraft Movie officially arrives in theatres today, and the first reviews are in! The live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game is getting a mixed but mostly positive reception.

What Are Critics Saying?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film delivers predictable but entertaining family fun. While the writing is nothing groundbreaking, the performances by Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge make it an enjoyable watch for all ages—even if you’ve never played Minecraft.

Video Game Movies Are on a Roll 🎮➡️🎥

Following the success of films like Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. MovieA Minecraft Movie aims to prove that video game adaptations are no longer doomed to fail.

RELATED: Jack Black & Paul Rudd Announce Cast of ‘Anaconda’ Reboot in Musical Style

Will this pixelated world translate well to the big screen? You can find out for yourself starting today! 🍿

