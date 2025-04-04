The Minecraft Movie Hits Theatres Today! 🎬

A Minecraft Movie officially arrives in theatres today, and the first reviews are in! The live-action adaptation of the bestselling video game is getting a mixed but mostly positive reception.

What Are Critics Saying?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film delivers predictable but entertaining family fun. While the writing is nothing groundbreaking, the performances by Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge make it an enjoyable watch for all ages—even if you’ve never played Minecraft.

Video Game Movies Are on a Roll 🎮➡️🎥

Following the success of films like Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, A Minecraft Movie aims to prove that video game adaptations are no longer doomed to fail.

Will this pixelated world translate well to the big screen? You can find out for yourself starting today! 🍿