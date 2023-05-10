Minnesota Highway Named After Prince!

The late Prince is being honoured in Minnesota after the State renamed a seven-mile stretch of highway after him.

This stretch of road runs past his Paisley Park home and recording studio.

And fittingly, the Governor used purple ink to sign the bill dedicating the roadway to him.

Today, I signed a bill renaming a state highway in honor of Prince – an artist who transformed the music scene in Minnesota and across the world.



Prince was a proud Minnesotan through and through, and it's only fitting that we honor this icon in the community he called home. pic.twitter.com/bWYb6bHpif — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 9, 2023

Now, the path through in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie will be called the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

Purple road signs will soon go up along the highway declaring the new name, paid for by Prince’s friends and fans.

Paisley Park, where Prince lived and recorded, draws visitors from around the world to suburban Chanhassen. It’s also where Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. The 65,000-square-foot complex is now a museum run by his estate as well as an event venue and recording studio.