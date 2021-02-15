‘Mission Impossible’ Movie Shuts Down Again Due To COVID-19

According to reports, the movie has halted production again due to coronavirus concerns.

The film has been shooting in the Middle East for the past several weeks, but workers are now demanding that they head back to the UK before travel restrictions are put in place due to new variants of the virus.

According to reports, a few members of the cast and crew refused to work due to the prospect of having to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days in the UK. A plane was chartered to get those wishing to go back to the UK causing another delay in production.

There is no word on if this latest delay will push back the release date once again.