MIXING YOUR DRINKS WITH A DIET MIXER GETS YOU DRUNK FASTER

A British doctor has gone viral on social media after revealing that diet mixers make you intoxicated far faster than full-sugar options.

It’s got nothing to do with a diet mixer, but more to do with the fact that sugar in regular Coke makes your stomach empty more slowly into the small intestine, slowing down the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream.

It’s the same principle as why you get drunk faster on an empty stomach because there’s nothing to slow down the booze…

