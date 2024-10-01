Listen Live

M&M’s Unveils First New Flavour in Years – And It's Giving Major PB&J Vibes

If this doesn't bring you back to your childhood, we're not sure what will!
Food
Published October 1, 2024
By Charlie

It’s peanut butter and jelly time – in candy form! After weeks of speculation, M&M’s has finally announced its newest permanent flavour, and candy lovers have... mixed feelings.

Introducing the PB&J M&M’s! Yes, you read that right. The classic peanut butter and jelly combo is making its way into the world of chocolate, marking the first new M&M flavour since 2022. But not everyone is sold on the idea of mixing these nostalgic flavours with their favourite candy-coated chocolate.

A Comforting Twist on a Classic!

According to Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley, the new PB&J M&M’s are designed to evoke that warm, fuzzy feeling of a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Think of it as a snackable version of your childhood lunchtime staple, but with a modern twist that’s “perfect for sharing.”

For those who love the idea of mixing sweet and salty with a dash of nostalgia, this could be the snack of dreams. But if you’re a purist who prefers your M&M’s straight-up chocolate or peanut, well, this new flavour might be a hard pass.

What Do You Think?

The candy aisle just got a little more interesting! Will you be grabbing a pack of these PB&J M&M’s, or are you sticking with the OG flavours? Let us know if this new twist on a beloved classic hits the sweet spot for you.

