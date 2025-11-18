Moana Fans Are All Asking the Same Question After the Live-Action Trailer Drops

Disney just made a splash with the release of the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Moana. And while the tropical visuals and nostalgic music might have you humming “How Far I’ll Go” all over again, fans online can’t stop asking one thing: why?

It’s been less than a decade since the original animated hit came out in 2016, and with Moana 2 having landed in theatres just last year, many Disney lovers are struggling to understand the rush.

The Trailer: Beautiful… But Familiar

The sneak peek gives us our first look at newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui, a casting choice fans seem thrilled about.

The trailer is filled with stunning shots of Motunui, lush island scenery, and the iconic music we know and love. But even with all that, comment sections on YouTube and social media were full of the same sentiment:

“Why do we need a live-action one?”

Many pointed out that much of the trailer looks so CGI-heavy that it resembles the animated original anyway. One viewer wrote, “It looks kinda cool, but did we really need this remake??” Another joked that the only point is “Other than a billion dollars.”

The Fastest Disney Remake Turnaround Ever

Fans weren’t shy about pointing out how fast this remake is happening. When the movie hits theatres on July 10, 2026, the original Moana won’t even be 10 years old. That makes it the tightest turnaround for a Disney animated-to-live-action remake ever.

With Moana 2 fresh in everyone’s mind, some viewers feel Disney is oversaturating the franchise in record time.

One person on X wrote, “Coming out with a theatrical sequel last year and a live-action remake two years later is crazy work.”

Casting, Culture, and Celebration

What has fans excited is the cast.

Seventeen-year-old Catherine Laga’aia shared her excitement, saying she’s honoured to represent Samoa and Pacific Island cultures, calling Moana one of her favourite characters. Her casting marks an important moment of representation for young Pacific Island girls who finally get to see someone who looks like them in such a major role.

The film also stars:

John Tui as Chief Tui

as Chief Tui Frankie Adams as Sina

as Sina Rena Owen as Gramma Tala

And yes, Lin-Manuel Miranda is back, this time as a producer, with Mark Mancina returning to score.

Disney Knows Remakes Mean Money

Even with the debates, Disney’s track record is clear: live-action remakes make serious money.

This year alone, How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch smashed box office expectations.

Love them or hate them — the remakes aren’t going anywhere.

So… Do We Need It?

That’s the question fans can’t stop asking, and honestly? It depends on who you ask.

Some think it’s too soon.

Some are excited to see a new Moana take the lead.

And some will show up opening weekend no matter what because… it’s Moana.

Whether the remake turns into a wave of success or sinks under fan scepticism, Disney is betting big on the ocean once again.

The live-action Moana hits theatres July 10, 2026, and you can bet the conversation is just getting started.