Modern Phrases That We’d Love To Get Rid Of…

Just saying!

By Kool Mornings

Users on Reddit were asked another random question about phrases that are over-used, aren’t used correctly and are just annoying.  Here are the top responses!

The Most Annoying Passive-Aggressive Phrases!

The customer Is always right!
Sorry, not sorry
Money can’t buy happiness
Everything happens for a reason!
“Literally”
“Woke”
“Thought and Prayers”
“Side hustle”
“just sayin’”
“Hubby” or “Wifey”
“I could care less”
“Boys will be boys”
“It is what it is”
“Living the Dream”
“Suck it up!”

