Modern Phrases That We’d Love To Get Rid Of…

Users on Reddit were asked another random question about phrases that are over-used, aren’t used correctly and are just annoying. Here are the top responses!

The customer Is always right!

Sorry, not sorry

Money can’t buy happiness

Everything happens for a reason!

“Literally”

“Woke”

“Thought and Prayers”

“Side hustle”

“just sayin’”

“Hubby” or “Wifey”

“I could care less”

“Boys will be boys”

“It is what it is”

“Living the Dream”

“Suck it up!”