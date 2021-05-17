Molson Canadian Introduces The Brewmboni: Part Vacuum, Part Cooler

Molsons have found a fun way to allow you to enjoy the playoffs without worrying about spilling your popcorn!

Molson says the mini robot vacuum turned cooler ‘will keep your floors sparkling and beer cold, all the way from puck drop and until well after the fans clear out.’

“With the NHL playoffs ringing in a second virtual season, we know that Canadian hockey fans are missing the sights and sounds of their hometown arenas more than ever,” said Joy Ghosh, Senior Brand Director for the Molson family of brands. “The Brewmboni is a light-hearted way that we can bring fans closer to Canada’s game while enjoying an ice-cold Molson Canadian from the comfort of their squeaky-clean living rooms.”

