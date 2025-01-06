Why the First Monday of January Is Called “Divorce Day”

We all know the first Monday of the year can feel like a tough return to reality. But did you know that it’s also the day you’re most likely to get dumped? Yep, January 6th, 2025, marks what’s known as “Divorce Day”—the unofficial day when people are most likely to start the process of ending their marriages.

Why Does Divorce Day Happen?

It turns out January really does deserve the title of "Divorce Month." Studies have shown that divorce-related searches on Google spike every January, with phrases like “quickie divorce” more than doubling. Why? Well, experts believe it’s a combination of factors.

For one, many people try to avoid breaking up during the holiday season, putting off tough conversations until after the New Year. Then, after the stress of the holidays (and let’s be honest, the post-holiday slump), people realize they can’t keep avoiding it anymore.

By the time the first Monday rolls around and the back-to-work grind kicks in, the stress of everything from the holidays to looming career goals can push people to the edge. And that's when things start falling apart.

The Divorce Stats: How Does Ontario Compare?

Here’s something you might not know—Ontario’s divorce rate sits at about 42.1%, putting it in the upper half among Canadian provinces. But here’s a fun (and maybe surprising) fact: Yukon has the highest divorce rate at a whopping 59.7%. Yikes! The province with the lowest? Newfoundland and Labrador, where just 25% of marriages end in divorce.

So, while January might feel like the start of something new, it can also mark the end of something old for many couples.

Related: Sleep Divorce Can Improve Your Marriage

Need Some Perspective?

A little humour for you: "Whoever said money can't buy happiness never paid for a divorce." If you've ever been through one or know someone who has, you know there's a truth to that (though we can all agree flowers are cheaper than legal fees).

So, as we head into the New Year, whether you’re celebrating a fresh start or navigating a tough chapter, take a deep breath. And if you're in a relationship, maybe surprise your partner with flowers. It could just be the best way to avoid "Divorce Day" becoming a reality.