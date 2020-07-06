Money Can Actually Buy Happiness!

A recent study reveals that financial success has become linked to happiness!

The study was done between 1970 and 2010 among adults who were at least 30 years old and found a correlation between socioeconomic status, which includes income, education, and occupational prestige.

“The happiness-income link has gotten steadily stronger over the decades — happiness is more strongly related to income now than it was in the 1970s and 1980s. So money buys happiness more now than in the past,” the lead author of the paper, Jean Twenge.

