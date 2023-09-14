MORE PEOPLE PREFER ANIMALS TO OTHER PEOPLE

If you had a free Friday night, would you be more open to spending it with someone else, or a pet? (Who’s probably named Luna.)

A new poll asked people: “Do you prefer people or animals?” And 44% said animals. 41% said people. And 15% said they “don’t know.”

Women were far more likely to prefer animals, and younger adults were also more likely to choose animals. The only age group that preferred PEOPLE over animals were seniors, 65 and older.