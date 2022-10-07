More Than Half Of People Believe Aliens Probably Exist!

A lot has changed over the past 25 years, including Americans’ belief in extraterrestrials.

In a new poll, 57% of Americans say that aliens definitely or probably exist, compared to just 25% who don’t believe in aliens. The other 19% aren’t sure.

Back in 1996, a similar poll on UFOs found that just 20% of people believed that aliens were responsible for the supposed UFO sightings. While a whopping 51% believed there was a natural scientific explanation. 29% weren’t sure.

7% of Americans believe we’ll “definitely” make contact with aliens within 10 years. 13% are confident it will happen within 50 years, and 26% say they know it will happen within 200 years, even if they’re not there to see it.

So what will the aliens be like? 44% of people say they’ll be “far more technologically advanced” than humans. 7% say they’ll be less advanced. 11% believe they’d come in peace, 9% believe they’d be hostile, and 4% say they’ll look just like they do in the movies, green with large heads and eyes.