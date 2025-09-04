The Morning Routine That Could Help You Hit 100 🎂☕

So, you think rolling out of bed, pouring a coffee, and scrolling Instagram counts as a morning routine? Cute, but apparently longevity experts say you’re missing a few small steps that could help you live to 100. (Spoiler: none of them involve doomscrolling before 7 a.m.)

Here’s the seven-step cheat sheet to staying spry well past your grandma’s bingo nights:

1. Drink a Glass of Water 💧

Before your latte, guzzle some H2O. It kick-starts digestion, wakes up your metabolism, and flushes out all the questionable choices you made last night (looking at you, midnight nachos).

2. Eat a Nutrient-Dense Breakfast 🥣

Skip the Timbits for breakfast—sorry. Experts suggest yogurt, oatmeal, berries, and nuts. You need fibre and protein, but not too much meat. (So maybe one strip of bacon instead of five.)

3. Stretch Your Body 🧘‍♀️

No need to sweat through a Peloton ride. A quick stretch or brisk walk around the block counts. Bonus points if you wave at your neighbours and pretend you’re in a Lululemon ad.

4. Activate Your Nervous System 👋

Ever heard of “vagal tapping”? Neither had we. Basically, you tap your body with your fingers to wake everything up. It’s like giving yourself a little drum solo before your day starts.

5. Practice Mindfulness 🧘

Take a few minutes to meditate or just breathe. It lowers stress and keeps you from snapping at your kids, coworkers, or that one guy who cuts everyone off at Tim Hortons.

6. Set Intentions ✍️

Think about what you actually want to accomplish today. (Yes, “survive” counts.) This helps you focus, instead of wandering around like you’re in Canadian Tire looking for the seasonal aisle.

7. Enjoy Your Coffee ☕

Finally—the step you were waiting for! Science says coffee’s actually good for your gut bacteria. And if caffeine makes you jittery, decaf still does the trick. Translation: you don’t have to give up your morning double-double.

✨ Do all this, and who knows—you might just stick around long enough to see your great-grandkids complain about avocado toast prices.