Farewell to Morris: The Alligator Star of Happy Gilmore Passes Away at 80+

In a bittersweet farewell to one of Hollywood’s most unexpected animal stars, Morris the Alligator, best known for his memorable appearance in Happy Gilmore, has passed away of old age.

The Colorado Gators Reptile Park, a sanctuary for exotic animals and Morris’s final home, shared the news on May 9. The beloved reptile was over 80 years old, an impressive lifespan for an American alligator — and even more remarkable considering his time in the spotlight.

A Hollywood Career with Real Bite

Morris wasn’t just a one-film wonder. He had a surprisingly lengthy career in the entertainment industry, appearing in films from 1975 to 2006. His early work included the cult horror classics Alligator and Alligator II: The Mutation, but he hit the mainstream thanks to roles in:

Interview with the Vampire

Dr. Dolittle 2

Eraser

Blues Brothers 2000

Night Court

And of course, Happy Gilmore (1996)

It was in Happy Gilmore that Morris gained legendary status, portraying the aggressive golf course alligator that famously bites off Chubbs’ hand. The scene became an iconic moment in Adam Sandler’s career — and in late-’90s comedy in general.

A Star On and Off the Screen

Morris even made a special cameo appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno alongside the late Steve Irwin — a fitting tribute to his charisma and comfort around cameras (and chaotic TV hosts).

After decades in front of the lens, Morris retired to the Colorado Gators Reptile Park, where he lived out his golden years basking in the sun, thrilling visitors, and charming staff. According to his handlers, Morris remained content and well-cared for until the very end.

A Fitting Send-Off

Morris may have been cold-blooded, but he warmed the hearts of many, both on screen and in real life. He leaves behind a legacy that’s equal parts fearsome and beloved, especially to fans of Happy Gilmore and classic creature features.

Rest in peace, Morris. You were more than just a movie monster — you were a Hollywood legend.