Mosquitoes In The Winter Could Become A Reality!

The upside to our freezing cold Canadian winters, no mosquitoes!

But scientists say that due to climate change, those bloodsuckers could one day be a year-round nuisance.

According to new research from the University of Florida, with climate change, they expect summers to get longer and winters to become shorter and warmer so mosquitoes will become more active in every season. Awesome!

Outside of the tropics, winter temperatures cause mosquitoes to go into a kind of hibernation called diapause, so their activity is lowered in the cooler temperatures.

Scientists studied these bugs and found that as our climate changes, so is their ability to adjust to temperatures.

So basically, be prepared to have mosquitoes land on your snowman!

