Most Adults Trust Their Gut Instinct!

A poll of 2,000 adults found that 70 percent always trust their instincts, with 35 percent experiencing a physical ‘gut feeling’ about situations.

Nearly one in five turn to the feeling in their gut to tell them if something’s wrong when it comes to their health, while 20 percent rely on their intuition to guide them when it comes to trusting a partner.

So Your Gut Health Is Very Important!

But despite being ruled by this part of their anatomy, 36 percent are unaware of the gut’s importance to overall wellbeing.

While 40 percent don’t know the role diet plays in gut health, and despite fibre supporting good gut health, only seven percent know how much they should be eating.

Did you know there are trillions of bacteria living in your gut? Food is its main fuel so a balanced diet is critical and fibre is crucial to supporting healthy gut activity!

The study also found five in 10 adults are unaware of the common symptoms of an unhappy stomach, with 72 percent failing to recognize disturbed sleep as a sign there could be something more serious wrong.

Another 22 percent have struggled to perform at work when they were having a digestive issue, and a quarter claimed not to want to socialize as often as before.

Tips For A Healthy Gut

Fill up on fibre

Fibre is essential for the normal functioning of the gut but according to government data, only eight percent of adults hit the recommended 30g a day target. Why not try swapping your regular snack for a 30g handful of almonds or use them to top yogurt, salads or curries to add an extra fibre boost?

Spice up your life

The more variety in your diet, the more variety in nutrients for your gut microbes. Research has shown people who ate more than 30 different plant foods each week had a more diverse gut microbiome than those who ate 10 or fewer.

A successful sleep

The gut microbiome is influenced by circadian rhythms so not only does your gut impact your sleep quality, but poor sleep can also impact your gut microbiota. Sticking to a regular sleep routine can help with your circadian rhythm and avoid any disruptions to your gut.

Hydrate to feel great

Staying hydrated benefits your whole body but it also plays a role in your gut health by aiding digestion; water helps break down food in your body so nutrients can be absorbed.