According to new research, one in five people would give up half of their annual salary just to have a bathroom that stayed clean and sanitized forever!

MOST ANNOYING BATHROOM HABITS

Leaving toothpaste or makeup stains on the mirror or sink – 30%

Forgetting to flush the toilet – 29%

Peeing on the seat or around the toilet – 29%

Leaving hair in the sink or tub drain – 28%

Forgetting to replace the toilet paper – 27%

Leaving the toilet seat up – 25%

Clogging the toilet – 25%

Spending too much time in the bathroom – 25%

Leaving objects in the sink – 25%

Someone else using my razor – 24%

Peeing in the shower – 23%

THINGS PEOPLE WOULD GIVE UP FOR A BATHROOM THAT STAYED CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOREVER