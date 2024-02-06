Listen Live

MOST ANNOYING BATHROOM HABITS

A clean bathroom is a dream!

By Kool Mornings

According to new research, one in five people would give up half of their annual salary just to have a bathroom that stayed clean and sanitized forever!

  • Leaving toothpaste or makeup stains on the mirror or sink – 30%
  • Forgetting to flush the toilet – 29%
  • Peeing on the seat or around the toilet – 29%
  • Leaving hair in the sink or tub drain – 28%
  • Forgetting to replace the toilet paper – 27%
  • Leaving the toilet seat up – 25%
  • Clogging the toilet – 25%
  • Spending too much time in the bathroom – 25%
  • Leaving objects in the sink – 25%
  • Someone else using my razor – 24%
  • Peeing in the shower – 23%

THINGS PEOPLE WOULD GIVE UP FOR A BATHROOM THAT STAYED CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOREVER

  • Eating out or takeout – 25%
  • Coffee – 24%
  • My favourite food for a month – 24%
  • My favourite TV show or series – 23%
  • My favourite outfit – 23%
  • Watching my favourite sports team – 22%
  • 2-ply toilet paper – 22%
  • A year’s worth of internet access – 22%
  • My washer or dryer – 20%
  • 50% of my annual salary – 20%
  • My sense of taste – 20%
  • Electricity – 19%
  • My bed – 18%
  • My hair – 17%

