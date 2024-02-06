MOST ANNOYING BATHROOM HABITS
A clean bathroom is a dream!
According to new research, one in five people would give up half of their annual salary just to have a bathroom that stayed clean and sanitized forever!
- Leaving toothpaste or makeup stains on the mirror or sink – 30%
- Forgetting to flush the toilet – 29%
- Peeing on the seat or around the toilet – 29%
- Leaving hair in the sink or tub drain – 28%
- Forgetting to replace the toilet paper – 27%
- Leaving the toilet seat up – 25%
- Clogging the toilet – 25%
- Spending too much time in the bathroom – 25%
- Leaving objects in the sink – 25%
- Someone else using my razor – 24%
- Peeing in the shower – 23%
THINGS PEOPLE WOULD GIVE UP FOR A BATHROOM THAT STAYED CLEAN AND SANITIZED FOREVER
- Eating out or takeout – 25%
- Coffee – 24%
- My favourite food for a month – 24%
- My favourite TV show or series – 23%
- My favourite outfit – 23%
- Watching my favourite sports team – 22%
- 2-ply toilet paper – 22%
- A year’s worth of internet access – 22%
- My washer or dryer – 20%
- 50% of my annual salary – 20%
- My sense of taste – 20%
- Electricity – 19%
- My bed – 18%
- My hair – 17%