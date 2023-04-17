Some household items can’t handle all that humidity!

Unless you have a perfectly functioning exhaust fan and ventilation system, your bathroom is probably a bit on the humid side. It’s obvious after someone showers, but even things like flushing the toilet and using the sink add moisture to the air.

Many of the items commonly stored in bathrooms don’t do as well in humid conditions, and could even be damaged or ruined as a result. Here are a few examples of things you shouldn’t keep in your bathroom.

Spare Razor Blades

The one on your current razor can stay, but otherwise, don’t keep your spare blades in the bathroom: The humidity could make them rust or dull, Good Housekeeping reports.

Makeup

Humidity promotes the growth of yeast and mould. Plus, bathroom conditions cause nail polish to separate and expire faster.

Medicine!

When stored somewhere with high humidity, medication can lose its potency or have a shortened shelf-life.

Teeth Whiteners

You should not store teeth-whitening gels in a bathroom cabinet. If you want to prolong its self-life, keep it in the fridge!

Painted Wood Furniture

Wood expands and contracts based on the temperature and humidity level, and when that happens, it causes paint to crack, blister, and eventually, flake or peel off, according to an article on BobVila.com.