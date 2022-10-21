Over Half Of Parents Admit to Hiding In The Bathroom To Get Some Peace and Quiet

A new study of 1000 moms and dads says that parents try to sneak away to the bathroom for a little R&R but find it a challenge as the kids often follow.

Nearly four in 10 frazzled parents sit on the toilet and scroll through their phone, 32 percent pretend to be loading the washing machine and 29 percent have done housework upstairs alone to get some time to themselves.

While 30 percent have even eaten a snack with their head in the kitchen cupboard, just to enjoy the moment with no interruption and no kids stealing snacks out of their hands.

It also emerged that 24 percent consider any chance they do get to simply sit in silence as quality ‘me time, while 26 percent view sleeping as a treat.

Top 20 Things Parents Consider Me Time