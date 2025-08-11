The Most Attractive Hobby a Man Can Have, According to Women 📚💘

If you’re a guy looking to up your dating game, you might want to skip the clubs, drop the vape, and pick up… a book.

According to a survey by Date Psychology, reading is the most attractive hobby a man can have — with a whopping 98.2% of women calling it hot. That’s almost unanimous approval, which is rare in both dating and group pizza orders.

The Top Five Swoon-Worthy Hobbies

Women apparently want a man who’s cultured, creative, and maybe just a little mysterious. The rest of the top contenders included:

Learning foreign languages (bonus points if you can order wine in French)

(bonus points if you can order wine in French) Playing an instrument (guitar guys, your time has come)

(guitar guys, your time has come) Cooking (preferably more than just instant noodles)

(preferably more than just instant noodles) Woodworking (because nothing says “long-term boyfriend material” like building you a coffee table)

Other highly rated hobbies included painting, writing, and photography — proof that a creative streak is still a major win.

The Not-So-Hot Hobbies

On the flip side, certain pastimes were a total buzzkill. Women were not impressed by:

Spending time in “the manosphere”

Arguing online (sorry, Reddit warriors)

(sorry, Reddit warriors) Watching porn

Crypto obsession

Comic books and cosplay (at least two-thirds of women gave these a thumbs down)

Partying also didn’t make the cut — clubbing, drinking, and smoking weed all ranked low on the attractiveness scale.

The study, which originally came out last year, is still fuelling heated debates on Reddit nearly 12 months later. Which just goes to show: everyone’s got an opinion on what’s hot… and what’s very much not.