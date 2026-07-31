Kool FM Logo White
Listen Live

HALF OF US WOULD RATHER INHERIT NOTHING THAN CLEAN OUT A RELATIVE'S BASEMENT 📦

Lifestyle
Published July 31, 2026
By Charlie

When you hear the word "inheritance," you probably picture a beach house, a sports car, or a secret bank account.

What you don't picture is spending three weekends trying to figure out why Grandma kept 147 yogurt containers, eight lamps that don't work, and a drawer full of mystery keys.

A new survey found that 49 per cent of people would rather inherit absolutely nothing than deal with sorting through a relative's stuff.

RELATED: You Can Now DJ Your Own Afterlife Thanks to Spotify and Liquid Death 💀🎶

And honestly... anyone who's ever cleaned out a family home is nodding along right now.

More than half of people said they'd rather receive just a few meaningful keepsakes than inherit everything a loved one owned. In fact, only 20 per cent said they'd actually want the whole collection.

Because let's be honest: nobody wants to explain to their spouse why they're suddenly the proud owner of a porcelain duck collection and three boxes labelled "important wires."

The survey also found that 58 per cent of people have already had to clean out a relative's house, and more than half say it's made grieving even harder.

And here's the kicker: 45 per cent of us are already running out of space in our own homes.

Which means, somewhere across Canada right now, millennials are quietly wondering if they'll one day inherit a china cabinet they've spent their entire adult lives trying to avoid taking.

The true family heirloom isn't money, it's a Rubbermaid bin filled with Christmas decorations and extension cords that nobody is allowed to throw away. 📦😂

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close