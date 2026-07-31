HALF OF US WOULD RATHER INHERIT NOTHING THAN CLEAN OUT A RELATIVE'S BASEMENT 📦

When you hear the word "inheritance," you probably picture a beach house, a sports car, or a secret bank account.

What you don't picture is spending three weekends trying to figure out why Grandma kept 147 yogurt containers, eight lamps that don't work, and a drawer full of mystery keys.

A new survey found that 49 per cent of people would rather inherit absolutely nothing than deal with sorting through a relative's stuff.

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And honestly... anyone who's ever cleaned out a family home is nodding along right now.

More than half of people said they'd rather receive just a few meaningful keepsakes than inherit everything a loved one owned. In fact, only 20 per cent said they'd actually want the whole collection.

Because let's be honest: nobody wants to explain to their spouse why they're suddenly the proud owner of a porcelain duck collection and three boxes labelled "important wires."

The survey also found that 58 per cent of people have already had to clean out a relative's house, and more than half say it's made grieving even harder.

And here's the kicker: 45 per cent of us are already running out of space in our own homes.

Which means, somewhere across Canada right now, millennials are quietly wondering if they'll one day inherit a china cabinet they've spent their entire adult lives trying to avoid taking.

The true family heirloom isn't money, it's a Rubbermaid bin filled with Christmas decorations and extension cords that nobody is allowed to throw away. 📦😂