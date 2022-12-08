WHAT CANADIANS GOOGLE THIS YEAR!

These lists are fun at the end of the year…They always add insight and a reminder of the year that was…

Canadian’s asked google a lot of questions…Top questions we asked google;

1. Why is Russia attacking Ukraine?

2. Why is Rogers down?

3. Why did Will slap Chris?

4. Why is Ukraine not in NATO?

5. Why is there a formula shortage?

6. Why is gas so expensive right now?

7. Why are truckers protesting?

8. Why is there a Tylenol shortage?

9. Why is Crypto currency going down?

10. Why did Liz Truss resign?



Top Celebrities

1. Johnny Depp

2. Will Smith

3. Amber Heard

4. Chris Rock

5. Adam Levine

6. King Charles

7. Jada Pinkett Smith

8. Julia Fox

9. Bruce Willis

10. Mary J. Blige



Top Movies

1. Encanto

2. Top Gun

3. The Batman

4. Thor Love and Thunder

5. Turning Red

6. Black Adam

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once

8. Morbius

9. Uncharted

10. Don’t Worry Darling



Top TV Series

1. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. Euphoria

3. Stranger Things

4. Inventing Anna

5. The Watcher

6. House of the Dragon

7. Moon Knight

8. Yellowstone

9. The Boys

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty



Top Sports Searches

1. World Cup

2. Olympic medal count

3. Calgary Flames

4. Olympics

5. CFL scores

6. T20 World Cup 2022

7. Asia Cup 2022

8. Canada Soccer

9. Golden State Warriors

10. Indian Wells tennis



Top Athletes

1. Guy Lafleur

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Antonio Brown

4. Serena Williams

5. Eileen Gu

6. Kamila Valieva

7. Felix Auger Aliassime

8. Mitchell Miller

9. Johnny Gaudreau

10. Kirby Dach