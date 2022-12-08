WHAT CANADIANS GOOGLE THIS YEAR!
Canadian's Googled a lot this year!
These lists are fun at the end of the year…They always add insight and a reminder of the year that was…
Canadian’s asked google a lot of questions…Top questions we asked google;
1. Why is Russia attacking Ukraine?
2. Why is Rogers down?
3. Why did Will slap Chris?
4. Why is Ukraine not in NATO?
5. Why is there a formula shortage?
6. Why is gas so expensive right now?
7. Why are truckers protesting?
8. Why is there a Tylenol shortage?
9. Why is Crypto currency going down?
10. Why did Liz Truss resign?
Top Celebrities
1. Johnny Depp
2. Will Smith
3. Amber Heard
4. Chris Rock
5. Adam Levine
6. King Charles
7. Jada Pinkett Smith
8. Julia Fox
9. Bruce Willis
10. Mary J. Blige
Top Movies
1. Encanto
2. Top Gun
3. The Batman
4. Thor Love and Thunder
5. Turning Red
6. Black Adam
7. Everything Everywhere All at Once
8. Morbius
9. Uncharted
10. Don’t Worry Darling
Top TV Series
1. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
2. Euphoria
3. Stranger Things
4. Inventing Anna
5. The Watcher
6. House of the Dragon
7. Moon Knight
8. Yellowstone
9. The Boys
10. The Summer I Turned Pretty
Top Sports Searches
1. World Cup
2. Olympic medal count
3. Calgary Flames
4. Olympics
5. CFL scores
6. T20 World Cup 2022
7. Asia Cup 2022
8. Canada Soccer
9. Golden State Warriors
10. Indian Wells tennis
Top Athletes
1. Guy Lafleur
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Antonio Brown
4. Serena Williams
5. Eileen Gu
6. Kamila Valieva
7. Felix Auger Aliassime
8. Mitchell Miller
9. Johnny Gaudreau
10. Kirby Dach