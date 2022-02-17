Most People Can’t Handle Work Jargon!
"Think outside the box"
Almost half of the workers have a colleague they find difficult to work with — due to their communication habits, according to new research.
The survey of 2,000 remote and hybrid workers revealed some of these feelings might result from their co-workers’ use of workplace jargon.
Two-thirds of workers surveyed (63%) also said it’s off-putting when colleagues use workplace jargon in messages while communicating with them.
Eighty-nine percent admit they use workplace jargon, and the top reason they do so is to sound more professional or intelligent — tied with trying to maintain office norms (both 43%).
Of those, 55% have caught themselves using phrases they’re personally tired of hearing.
WORKPLACE JARGON/PHRASES PEOPLE FIND OVERUSED
- ASAP (15%)
- Keep me in the loop (15%)
- Just checking in (14%)
- Team player (14%)
- Give 110 percent (13%)
- Sorry for the delay (13%)
- New normal (13%)
- No worries (13%) — tied
- Touch base (13%) — tied
- Think outside the box (13%) — tied
- Loop me in (13%)
- Back to square one (13%)
- Circle back (13%) — tied
- There’s no I in team — tied