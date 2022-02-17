Most People Can’t Handle Work Jargon!

Almost half of the workers have a colleague they find difficult to work with — due to their communication habits, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 remote and hybrid workers revealed some of these feelings might result from their co-workers’ use of workplace jargon.

Two-thirds of workers surveyed (63%) also said it’s off-putting when colleagues use workplace jargon in messages while communicating with them.

Related: Nearly Half of the People Are Actually Working At Their Dream Job…

Eighty-nine percent admit they use workplace jargon, and the top reason they do so is to sound more professional or intelligent — tied with trying to maintain office norms (both 43%).

Of those, 55% have caught themselves using phrases they’re personally tired of hearing.

WORKPLACE JARGON/PHRASES PEOPLE FIND OVERUSED