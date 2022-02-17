Listen Live

Most People Can’t Handle Work Jargon!

"Think outside the box"

By Kool Mornings

Almost half of the workers have a colleague they find difficult to work with — due to their communication habits, according to new research.

 

 

The survey of 2,000 remote and hybrid workers revealed some of these feelings might result from their co-workers’ use of workplace jargon.

 

 

Two-thirds of workers surveyed (63%) also said it’s off-putting when colleagues use workplace jargon in messages while communicating with them.

 

 

Eighty-nine percent admit they use workplace jargon, and the top reason they do so is to sound more professional or intelligent — tied with trying to maintain office norms (both 43%).

 

 

Of those, 55% have caught themselves using phrases they’re personally tired of hearing.

 

WORKPLACE JARGON/PHRASES PEOPLE FIND OVERUSED

  • ASAP (15%)
  • Keep me in the loop (15%)
  • Just checking in (14%)
  • Team player (14%)
  • Give 110 percent (13%)
  • Sorry for the delay (13%)
  • New normal (13%)
  • No worries (13%) — tied
  • Touch base (13%) — tied
  • Think outside the box (13%) — tied
  • Loop me in (13%)
  • Back to square one (13%)
  • Circle back (13%) — tied
  • There’s no I in team — tied

