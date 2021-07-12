Listen Live

Most People Feel It’s ‘Socially Acceptable’ To Take A Cat For A Walk

Do you take your cat for a walk?

A new study has found that most people think it is “socially acceptable” to take your cat out on a walk.

In a survey of 10,000 Americans, 58% of those surveyed said they are completely ok with people taking their cats out for a walk. 27% of folks didn’t have an opinion or don’t care, and 15% said they do not think it’s okay.

 

 

And to the surprise of nobody, men were more likely to disapprove of walking your cat than women, according to the Huffington Post.

