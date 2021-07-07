Most People Prefer To Buy Gifts For Their Pets Than Anyone Else

A new study on MentalFloss.com has found that people get more happiness out of buying something for their PET than they do when they purchase something for someone else…or even themselves.

Researchers from Elmhurst University in Illinois looked at people spending small amounts of money. They gave 188 participants $5 and randomly had them spend the money on themselves, their pets, or someone else.

The people who spent the money on themselves typically bought food . . .the pets usually got new toys or a treat . . . and other people would get snacks, drinks, gift cards, or a charitable donation.

And in the end, the researchers determined that buying for a pet triggered the greatest happiness.