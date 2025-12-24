The Most Popular Christmas Present Hiding Spot Is… Literally the First Place Kids Look

If you’re a parent, you already know this truth deep in your soul:

You could hide your kids’ Christmas presents inside the walls, seal them with concrete, and somehow still come home to find drywall dust and suspicious innocence.

Which is why this latest survey feels less like research and more like surrender.

According to the data, the most popular place parents hide Christmas gifts is…

the bedroom closet.

And guess what the first place kids look is?

Yep. The bedroom closet.

And the place where gifts are most commonly found?

You’re ahead of me. Bedroom. Closet.

At this point, it’s not a hiding spot. It’s a tradition.

The second-most popular hiding spot is a spare room, followed by:

A coat closet

Under the bed

The trunk of the car

A random drawer or cabinet

The basement

The garage

And, for the ambitious, the attic

Basically, anywhere a kid can access after Googling “how to snoop without getting caught.”

Some hiding spots were reported as slightly more challenging for kids to investigate, including:

Another person’s house

“Outside” (no clarification given, which feels ominous)

A shed

Or a storage unit

So apparently, the only truly safe places are locations that require transportation, paperwork, or a mild fear response.

As for success rates?

50% of parents admit their hidden gifts were found.

The other 50% claim success — though there’s a strong chance they just haven’t realized their cover’s been blown yet.

Because if kids are good at anything, it’s pretending they haven’t already found the presents.

Fail-Proof* Ways to Keep Your Kids’ Christmas Presents Hidden

(*Results not guaranteed. Sanity not included.)

Bury it under vegetables.

Nothing scares a child faster than produce.

Nothing scares a child faster than produce. Put it in a fancy vase and say it’s sentimental.

Kids avoid anything that looks emotional or “important.”

Kids avoid anything that looks emotional or “important.” Ask a neighbour to hold onto it.

Bonus points if mutual embarrassment keeps everyone quiet.

Bonus points if mutual embarrassment keeps everyone quiet. Don’t buy the gift until December 25.

Works best if your child’s dream gift is a gas station gift card.

Works best if your child’s dream gift is a gas station gift card. Hide it somewhere you never go.

If you can’t remember where it is, your kids won’t either.

If you can’t remember where it is, your kids won’t either. Put it behind the fake rock for the spare key.

Everyone knows it’s fake. But nobody ever checks it.

Everyone knows it’s fake. But nobody ever checks it. Keep using the bedroom closet.

But act shocked every year when it’s discovered.

But act shocked every year when it’s discovered. Wrap it early and label it “Tax Documents.”

No child is touching that.

No child is touching that. Or skip the stress entirely.

Give them socks. Tell them it builds character.

At the end of the day, kids always find the presents.

The real goal is just delaying discovery long enough to still feel like you tried. 🎁😅