The Most-Returned Clothing Colour in Online Shopping? It’s Red — and Here’s Why

Let’s talk about the colour that causes the most online shopping regret—and no, it’s not neon green or zebra print. It’s red.

Yep, that classic, fiery, “add to cart” red is the most returned colour in online shopping, according to a massive analysis by e-commerce platform Yotpo. After reviewing 51 million customer reviews, they found that 70% of reviews mentioning red were negative — yikes.

RELATED: ONLINE SHOPPING HACK: GET A DEAL BY JUST LEAVING STUFF IN YOUR CART

So What’s the Problem With Red?

Turns out, red is a bit of a chameleon. Shoppers complained that the item they received looked nothing like the photo online. Whether it’s a shirt, a dress, or a pair of pants, the shade of red is often completely off — and when you’re banking on “scarlet chic” but get “muddy maroon,” it’s a fashion disaster.

The report suggests brands could help avoid the drama by better describing the exact shade of red in their product listings. (Like, is it cherry? Brick? Blood orange?? We need answers.)

Until then, online shoppers might want to proceed cautiously before going bold in red, or be prepared to become very familiar with the return policy.